Oklahoma State wins 82-77 in overtime at No. 13 Texas Tech Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 7:03 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bryce Williams scored 15 points in his first start for Oklahoma State, including a steal and breakaway dunk in overtime as the Cowboys held on to beat No. 13 Texas Tech 82-77 on Saturday.
Issac Likeleke and Avery Anderson III both had 17 points for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-2), who needed overtime after blowing an 11-point lead in the second half. They lost their first two conference games by a combined five points.