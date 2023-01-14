Oklahoma St. 80, TCU 70

Cravens 2-2 2-4 6, Roberson 0-3 0-0 0, Fisher 5-11 2-2 13, Godfrey 0-3 0-2 0, Taiwo 7-15 8-8 25, Ibeh 6-11 6-10 18, Makolo 0-3 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-4 2-2 2, Bradley 0-2 0-0 0, White 3-8 0-0 6, Totals 23-62 20-28 70
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason