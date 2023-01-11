Oklahoma St. 70, No. 18 Baylor 65

Collins 2-4 2-5 6, Alnatas 5-15 4-5 17, Chastain 4-10 0-0 9, Keys 0-6 2-2 2, Milton 5-9 0-0 10, Garzon 6-11 3-4 18, De Lapp 0-1 0-0 0, Asi 3-6 0-0 8, Totals 25-62 11-16 70
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason