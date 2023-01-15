Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102

Dort 6-10 5-6 22, Jal.Williams 0-9 1-2 1, Jay.Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Giddey 12-21 3-4 28, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-17 11-14 28, Bazley 3-6 0-0 6, Waters III 2-5 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Joe 3-5 0-0 9, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Wiggins 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 20-26 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason