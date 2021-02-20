Oilers beat Flames 2-1 to open home-and-home series Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 12:38 a.m.
1 of9 Edmonton Oilers' Gaetan Haas, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Alex Chiasson (39) against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press via AP) Todd Korol/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrates his goal with teammates Darnell Nurse (25), Tyson Barrie (22), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Connor McDavid (97) as Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press via AP) Todd Korol/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith makes a save on Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press via AP) Todd Korol/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13) gets the puck away from Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press via AP) Todd Korol/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane takes a shot on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press via AP) Todd Korol/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Calgary Flames' Josh Leivo (27) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press via AP) Todd Korol/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jesse Puljujarvi and Gaetan Haas scored, Mike Smith made 20 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night to open a home-and-home series.
“We’ll take the points any way we can right now,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Probably wasn’t our prettiest win, but sometimes it’s going to go down like that and you’ve just got to grind it out. I thought Smitty and our D-corps was really solid tonight. Not giving them too many good opportunities.