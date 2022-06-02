Ohtani tagged in Bronx again, Yanks hand Angels 7th L in row JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer June 2, 2022 Updated: June 2, 2022 5:55 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes throws during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter watches his home run during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees' Aaron Judge during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres rounds first base after hitting a home run off of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge takes to the field with Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) to face the Los Angeles Angels in the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter reacts with Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a home run during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 An NYPD officer stands on the field as a rain delay is called during the top of the ninth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani reacts after being called out on strikes during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes reacts during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Carpenter ended an 11-pitch at-bat with a leadoff home run against Shohei Ohtani, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge added solo shots off the two-way star, and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 Thursday to open a doubleheader.
Nestor Cortes delivered seven tidy innings, DJ LeMahieu also homered and the major league-leading Yankees ensured themselves a series victory over slumping Los Angeles.