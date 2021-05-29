Ohtani hits 2-run single as Cobb, Angels blank A's 4-0 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 8:32 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a key two-run single, Alex Cobb struck out eight over seven scoreless innings to win consecutive starts for the first time this season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Saturday.
Cobb (3-2) allowed three hits and walked two facing Oakland for the first time since 2018 while with Baltimore. He improved to 5-3 over 11 career starts against the A's.