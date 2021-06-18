Ohtani, backed by Ward's slam, leads Angels past Tigers 7-5 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 12:54 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani yielded five hits and a run over six strong innings, and Taylor Ward hit his first career grand slam in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.
Ohtani (3-1) also drew two walks at the plate in another two-way performance for the Angels, who celebrated the Big A's return to full capacity with 30,709 fans watching their 15th win in 23 games.