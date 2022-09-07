Ohtani, Trout homer again, but Tigers rally past Angels 5-4 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Sep. 7, 2022 Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 7:52 p.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the eighth time this season, but rookies Kerry Carpenter and Ryan Kreidler hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to send the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
Kreidler hit his first career homer off José Quijada (0-4) four pitches after Carpenter tied it with a homer down the left field line into the shortest porch at Angel Stadium.