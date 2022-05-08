Ohtani, Rendon rally Angels past Nationals 5-4 in 9th JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 8, 2022 Updated: May 8, 2022 8 p.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a tying, two-run double in the ninth inning, Anthony Rendon followed with a game-ending single against his former team and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 Sunday.
The Angels trailed 4-2 going into the ninth. Luis Rengifo drew a walk with one out and advanced to third on Taylor Ward's hit. Mike Trout struck out, then Ohtani lined a two-run double to center off Tanner Rainey (0-1). The reigning AL MVP had been 1 for 11 against Washington during the weekend series.