Odigie, Williams carry UTEP over New Mexico Highlands 93-70

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Efe Odigie had 18 points as UTEP easily beat New Mexico Highlands 93-70 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Bryson Williams and Daryl Edwards added 17 points apiece for the Miners, while Jordan Lathon and Souley Boum each scored 12. Eric Vila had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

UTEP scored the first seven points in a 25-8 opening run and never trailed. The Miners, who never trailed, shot 56.4% (31 of 55) from the field.

Sammy Barnes-Thompkins and Raquan Mitchell had 18 points each for the Division-II Cowboys and Desmond Carpenter scored 17.

UTEP takes on New Mexico State at home next Tuesday.

