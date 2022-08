Athletics first. Tony Kemp doubles to right field. Seth Brown strikes out on a foul tip. Sean Murphy singles to left center field. Tony Kemp scores. Stephen Vogt singles to left center field. Sean Murphy to third. Dermis Garcia strikes out on a foul tip. Vimael Machin lines out to left field to Lane Thomas.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 1, Nationals 0.

Nationals first. Lane Thomas homers to center field. Joey Meneses doubles to deep left field. Luke Voit flies out to deep right field to Seth Brown. Joey Meneses to third. Nelson Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Seth Brown. Joey Meneses scores. Keibert Ruiz singles to shortstop. Luis Garcia lines out to second base to Nick Allen.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Athletics 1.

Nationals second. Ildemaro Vargas strikes out swinging. Victor Robles singles to shallow infield. CJ Abrams hit by pitch. Victor Robles to second. Lane Thomas singles to left field. CJ Abrams to second. Victor Robles scores. Joey Meneses doubles to deep right field. Lane Thomas to third. CJ Abrams scores. Luke Voit strikes out swinging. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 4, Athletics 1.

Athletics third. Sean Murphy singles to center field. Stephen Vogt flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles. Dermis Garcia homers to center field. Sean Murphy scores. Vimael Machin grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Luke Voit. Jonah Bride singles to center field. Cal Stevenson singles to left center field. Jonah Bride to second. Nick Allen singles to left field. Cal Stevenson to second. Jonah Bride scores. Tony Kemp doubles to right field, advances to 3rd. Nick Allen scores. Cal Stevenson scores. Seth Brown grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Garcia to Luke Voit.

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 6, Nationals 4.

Nationals fourth. Victor Robles singles to third base. CJ Abrams called out on strikes. Lane Thomas walks. Joey Meneses doubles to left field. Lane Thomas scores. Luke Voit called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 6, Nationals 5.

Athletics fifth. Jonah Bride called out on strikes. Cal Stevenson walks. Nick Allen strikes out swinging. Tony Kemp singles to center field. Cal Stevenson to third. Seth Brown walks. Tony Kemp to second. Sean Murphy homers to center field. Seth Brown scores. Tony Kemp scores. Cal Stevenson scores. Stephen Vogt lines out to deep right field to Joey Meneses.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 10, Nationals 5.

Nationals eighth. Luis Garcia homers to left field. Ildemaro Vargas singles to center field. Victor Robles strikes out swinging. CJ Abrams reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ildemaro Vargas out at second. Lane Thomas called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 10, Nationals 6.