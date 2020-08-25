Oakland-Texas Runs

Athletics first. Marcus Semien singles to center field. Ramon Laureano reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Marcus Semien out at second. Matt Olson walks. Ramon Laureano to second. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging. Mark Canha singles to shallow center field. Matt Olson to second. Ramon Laureano scores. Robbie Grossman lines out to deep right field to Scott Heineman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers first. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging. Nick Solak singles to center field. Danny Santana doubles to deep left field. Nick Solak to third. Todd Frazier singles to center field. Danny Santana scores. Nick Solak scores. Jose Trevino flies out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano. Robinson Chirinos flies out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Athletics 1.

Athletics second. Stephen Piscotty homers to center field. Tony Kemp grounds out to right field to Danny Santana. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien walks. Ramon Laureano hit by pitch. Marcus Semien to second. Matt Olson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 2, Rangers 2.

Rangers second. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers to right field. Scott Heineman strikes out swinging. Leody Taveras singles to left field. Nick Solak reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Leody Taveras out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 3, Athletics 2.