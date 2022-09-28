Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs

Athletics second. Chad Pinder singles to left field. Seth Brown flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Jordan Diaz singles to left field. Chad Pinder to second. Shea Langeliers singles to shortstop. Jordan Diaz to second. Chad Pinder to third. Cristian Pache singles to shallow infield. Shea Langeliers to second. Jordan Diaz to third. Chad Pinder scores. Nick Allen doubles to deep left field. Cristian Pache out at home. Shea Langeliers scores. Jordan Diaz scores. Jonah Bride walks. Dermis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonah Bride out at second.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 3, Angels 0.

Angels second. Mike Ford doubles to deep center field. Matt Duffy singles to shallow right field. Mike Ford to third. Matt Thaiss singles to right center field. Matt Duffy to second. Mike Ford scores. Jo Adell grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Allen to Dermis Garcia. Matt Thaiss to second. Matt Duffy to third. Livan Soto out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Chad Pinder. Matt Duffy scores. Luis Rengifo singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Matt Thaiss scores. Mike Trout strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Angels 3.

Angels eighth. Matt Duffy hit by pitch. Michael Stefanic pinch-hitting for Matt Thaiss. Michael Stefanic out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Dermis Garcia to Tony Kemp. Matt Duffy to second. Jo Adell singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Matt Duffy scores. Livan Soto flies out to shallow right field to Tony Kemp. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shortstop, Nick Allen to Dermis Garcia.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Athletics 3.