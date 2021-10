Astros first. Jose Siri triples to deep left center field. Aledmys Diaz singles to left field. Jose Siri scores. Alex Bregman flies out to shallow center field to Starling Marte. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Carlos Correa hit by pitch. Aledmys Diaz to second. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield, Sean Manaea to Matt Olson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics third. Tony Kemp walks. Pete Kozma grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Aledmys Diaz. Josh Harrison singles to shallow center field. Tony Kemp scores. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Josh Harrison out at second. Matt Olson grounds out to first base to Aledmys Diaz.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Astros 1.

Athletics fourth. Chad Pinder homers to deep right field. Mark Canha lines out to shortstop to Marwin Gonzalez. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging. Khris Davis called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Astros 1.

Athletics sixth. Starling Marte singles to center field. Matt Olson homers to right field. Starling Marte scores. Chad Pinder flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Mark Canha strikes out swinging. Yan Gomes pops out to shallow right field to Marwin Gonzalez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Astros 1.

Astros sixth. Carlos Correa grounds out to shortstop, Pete Kozma to Matt Olson. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to third base, Josh Harrison to Matt Olson. Chas McCormick walks. Jake Meyers doubles to deep left field. Chas McCormick scores. Jason Castro flies out to left field to Mark Canha.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Astros 2.

Athletics eighth. Starling Marte hit by pitch. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Chad Pinder reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Starling Marte scores. Throwing error by Marwin Gonzalez. Mark Canha flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Chad Pinder to third. Yan Gomes walks. Seth Brown pinch-hitting for Khris Davis. Seth Brown singles to right field. Yan Gomes to third. Chad Pinder scores. Tony Kemp doubles to deep right field. Seth Brown to third. Yan Gomes scores. Pete Kozma reaches on error. Tony Kemp to third. Seth Brown scores. Throwing error by Marwin Gonzalez. Josh Harrison lines out to center field to Jake Meyers.

4 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 8, Astros 2.

Astros eighth. Carlos Correa singles to center field. Marwin Gonzalez lines out to second base to Pete Kozma. Chas McCormick singles to shallow center field. Carlos Correa to second. Jake Meyers singles to center field. Chas McCormick to second. Carlos Correa scores. Jason Castro homers to right field. Jake Meyers scores. Chas McCormick scores. Kyle Tucker walks. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman grounds out to shallow left field, Josh Harrison to Matt Olson.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 8, Astros 6.