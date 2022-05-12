Oakland-Detroit Runs

Athletics first. Tony Kemp singles to right field. Sheldon Neuse walks. Jed Lowrie singles to shallow right field. Sheldon Neuse to second. Tony Kemp scores. Seth Brown flies out to shallow center field to Robbie Grossman. Ramon Laureano reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jed Lowrie to second. Sheldon Neuse to third. Fielding error by Beau Brieske. Christian Bethancourt singles to left field. Ramon Laureano to third. Jed Lowrie scores. Sheldon Neuse scores. Luis Barrera strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Tigers 0.

Tigers fifth. Jonathan Schoop grounds out to shallow center field, Kevin Smith to Seth Brown. Willi Castro singles to left field. Spencer Torkelson walks. Willi Castro to second. Tucker Barnhart doubles to deep right center field. Spencer Torkelson to third. Willi Castro scores. Robbie Grossman grounds out to first base to Seth Brown. Tucker Barnhart to third. Spencer Torkelson scores. Austin Meadows flies out to shallow center field to Kevin Smith.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Tigers 2.

Tigers sixth. Jeimer Candelario triples to deep center field. Miguel Cabrera doubles to deep right field. Jeimer Candelario scores. Harold Castro flies out to deep left field to Luis Barrera. Jonathan Schoop pops out to Christian Bethancourt. Willi Castro flies out to center field to Cristian Pache.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Tigers 3.

Athletics eighth. Tony Kemp pops out to shallow infield to Harold Castro. Sheldon Neuse strikes out swinging. Jed Lowrie walks. Seth Brown homers to right field. Jed Lowrie scores. Ramon Laureano flies out to right field to Austin Meadows.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 5, Tigers 3.