White sox first. Tim Anderson flies out to right field to Ramon Laureano. Yoan Moncada flies out to deep center field to Skye Bolt. AJ Pollock doubles to deep left field. Jose Abreu singles to shallow right field. AJ Pollock scores. Yasmani Grandal flies out to shallow center field to Skye Bolt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics second. Ramon Laureano reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Abreu. Elvis Andrus singles to left center field. Ramon Laureano to third. Stephen Piscotty homers to left field. Elvis Andrus scores. Ramon Laureano scores. Skye Bolt strikes out swinging. Nick Allen strikes out on a foul tip. Jonah Bride lines out to left field to Eloy Jimenez.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Athletics 3, White sox 1.

Athletics sixth. Sean Murphy grounds out to second base, Josh Harrison to Jose Abreu. Seth Brown homers to right field. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Elvis Andrus homers to left field. Stephen Piscotty strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 5, White sox 1.

White sox seventh. Eloy Jimenez doubles to deep right field. Gavin Sheets pops out to Jonah Bride. Josh Harrison homers to left field. Eloy Jimenez scores. Reese McGuire grounds out to shallow right field to Seth Brown. Leury Garcia flies out to center field to Skye Bolt.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 5, White sox 3.

Athletics eighth. Tony Kemp pops out to shallow infield to Jose Abreu. Sean Murphy grounds out to shallow infield, Davis Martin to Jose Abreu. Seth Brown homers to right field. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 6, White sox 3.

Athletics ninth. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow left field. Stephen Piscotty pops out to shallow center field to Josh Harrison. Skye Bolt singles to right field. Elvis Andrus to third. Nick Allen out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jose Abreu to Josh Harrison. Skye Bolt to second. Elvis Andrus scores. Jonah Bride strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 7, White sox 3.