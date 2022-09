Athletics first. Tony Kemp singles to deep center field. Vimael Machin singles to shallow right field. Tony Kemp to third. Sean Murphy out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Kyle Stowers. Tony Kemp scores. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. Shea Langeliers called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Orioles 0.

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins walks. Adley Rutschman strikes out swinging. Anthony Santander flies out to center field to Cal Stevenson. Ryan Mountcastle homers to left field. Cedric Mullins scores. Gunnar Henderson singles to right center field. Austin Hays pops out to shallow infield to Sean Murphy.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Athletics 1.

Orioles third. Adley Rutschman flies out to shallow right field to Tony Kemp. Anthony Santander walks. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Anthony Santander scores. Gunnar Henderson grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Dermis Garcia. Austin Hays walks. Kyle Stowers singles to right center field. Austin Hays to second. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 4, Athletics 1.

Orioles fourth. Jorge Mateo flies out to deep left field to Cody Thomas. Cedric Mullins homers to right field. Adley Rutschman flies out to shallow center field to Seth Brown. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to right field to Chad Pinder.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 6, Athletics 1.

Orioles sixth. Jorge Mateo singles to shallow infield. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman singles to shallow center field. Jorge Mateo scores. Anthony Santander flies out to deep left field to Cody Thomas. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to center field to Seth Brown.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 7, Athletics 1.

Orioles eighth. Jorge Mateo flies out to right field to Chad Pinder. Cedric Mullins strikes out on a foul tip. Adley Rutschman homers to center field. Anthony Santander grounds out to first base, Dermis Garcia to Austin Pruitt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 8, Athletics 1.