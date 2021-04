Orioles second. Pedro Severino grounds out to shallow infield, Jesus Luzardo to Matt Olson. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging. Austin Hays homers to center field. Freddy Galvis pops out to second base to Vimael Machin.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics fourth. Jed Lowrie flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow infield, Freddy Galvis to Ryan Mountcastle. Ramon Laureano homers to center field. Matt Chapman walks. Stephen Piscotty pops out to Pedro Severino.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Orioles 1.

Orioles fourth. Maikel Franco flies out to shallow center field to Ramon Laureano. Pedro Severino walks. Ryan Mountcastle reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Pedro Severino out at second. Austin Hays homers to center field. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Freddy Galvis strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Athletics 1.

Orioles eighth. Maikel Franco homers to center field. Pedro Severino flies out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Austin Hays walks. Freddy Galvis flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Ramon Urias walks. Austin Hays to second. Ryan Mountcastle to third. Ryan McKenna walks. Ramon Urias to second. Austin Hays to third. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Cedric Mullins reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ryan McKenna to second. Ramon Urias to third. Austin Hays scores. Fielding error by Elvis Andrus. Trey Mancini singles to shallow left field. Cedric Mullins to second. Ryan McKenna scores. Ramon Urias scores. Maikel Franco walks. Trey Mancini to second. Cedric Mullins to third. Pedro Severino strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Orioles 8, Athletics 1.