Oakland ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.278
|33
|5
|8
|1
|0
|3
|5
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Semien
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olson
|.333
|.500
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|La Stella
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canha
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|6.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|16
|10
|6
|3
|1
|9
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minor
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wendelken
|0
|1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bassitt
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|9
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Trivino
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
