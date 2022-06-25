Oakland 9, Kansas City 7

E_Bride (2), Witt Jr. (7). LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Kemp 2 (9), Andrus (17), Allen (3), Brown (13), Bethancourt (11), Santana (9), Gallagher 2 (4). HR_Kemp (2), Witt Jr. (11), Taylor (5). SB_Laureano (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Koenig 4 2-3 5 3 3 3 4 Puk 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Jackson W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moll 0 1 3 3 3 0 Trivino S,3-4 2 2 0 0 1 3

Kansas City Keller L,2-9 3 2-3 8 5 4 2 4 Garrett 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mengden 2 4 1 1 0 3 Clarke 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Griffin 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Coleman 1 1 1 1 1 0

Moll pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Mengden pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Koenig, Puk, Keller, Coleman.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:46. A_13,543 (37,903).