Oakland 7, Houston 5

E_Acevedo (2). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (9), McCormick (9), Peña (11), Laureano (14), Kemp (12), Murphy (24). HR_Peña (15), McCormick (10), Kemp (4), Bolt (3). SB_Gurriel (5), Alvarez (1), Bolt (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Odorizzi L,4-3 5 7 6 6 1 2 Maton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Stanek 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

Oakland Oller W,1-3 5 4 4 3 2 4 Acevedo H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0 Puk H,12 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Jackson H,20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino S,9-11 1 3 1 1 0 1

Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Oller pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Acevedo (Gurriel). WP_Stanek, Puk.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:55. A_4,105 (46,847).