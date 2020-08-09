Oakland 7, Houston 2

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 7 7 7 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 2 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 2 0 Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1-Pinder pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Brantley dh 3 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 2 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 2 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Canha dh 4 0 1 1 Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf-cf 3 1 2 1 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 1 0 0 Allen c 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 0 0 0 0

Houston 000 200 000 — 2 Oakland 014 010 10x — 7

DP_Houston 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Gurriel (4), Brantley (5), Chapman (3), Grossman (3). HR_Gurriel (3), Grossman (2), Olson (5), Chapman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier, L, 1-1 3 3 5 5 2 5 Bailey 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Scrubb 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Castellanos 1 1 1 1 0 1 Sanabria 1 1 0 0 1 1

Oakland Luzardo, W, 1-0 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 5 Petit, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Smith, S, 1-1 3 1 0 0 0 4

HBP_Bailey (Laureano), Castellanos (Laureano). WP_Bailey, Sanabria.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:58.