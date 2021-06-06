Skip to main content
Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Oakland Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 30 3 9 3
Canha cf 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 1 1
Kemp 2b 3 1 1 0 Daza cf 3 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 1 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0
Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 2 0
Brown rf 4 0 1 0 Fuentes 3b 3 0 2 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 Rodgers ss 2 0 1 1
Kaprielian p 1 0 0 0 Nuñez c 2 1 1 1
Romo p 0 0 0 0 Márquez p 2 0 0 0
Moreland ph 1 0 1 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Bolt pr 0 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 Hampson cf 1 0 0 0
Petit p 0 0 0 0
Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0
Oakland 000 001 000 1
Colorado 001 100 01x 3

E_McMahon (4). DP_Oakland 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Colorado 9. 2B_Kemp (6), Murphy (13), Andrus (9), Nuñez (6). SB_Andrus (4). SF_Rodgers (1), Nuñez (1). S_Kaprielian (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian L,2-1 5 5 2 2 3 6
Romo 1 2 0 0 0 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Petit 1 2 1 1 0 1
Colorado
Márquez W,4-5 6 4 1 1 1 6
Givens H,5 1 2 0 0 0 3
Bard S,7-10 2 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_Petit (Rodgers).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:59. A_23,716 (50,445).