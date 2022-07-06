Oakland 5, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|24
|5
|4
|4
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Allen 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano dh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bethancourt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Biggio 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grrero Jr. ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|020
|100
|000
|—
|3
|Oakland
|202
|010
|00x
|—
|5