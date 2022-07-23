Oakland 5, Texas 4

E_Murphy (5). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Machín (1), Pinder (13). HR_Lowe (13), Laureano (10), Brown (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Howard L,1-2 4 2-3 6 4 4 3 3 Burke 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hernández 1 0 0 0 1 1 Leclerc 1 2 1 1 1 1

Oakland Irvin W,5-7 7 3 2 1 1 8 Jackson H,19 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Moll H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino H,2 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Puk S,1-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Irvin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Puk (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:53. A_6,620 (46,847).