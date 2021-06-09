Oakland 5, Arizona 2

LOB_Arizona 4, Oakland 6. HR_Walker (2). SF_Reddick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Duplantier L,0-2 3 2 4 4 3 4 Young 3 3 1 1 2 4 Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 0

Oakland Bassitt W,6-2 7 4 2 2 1 6 Petit H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino S,9-11 1 1 0 0 0 0

Duplantier pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:44. A_3,695 (46,847).