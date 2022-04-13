Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Brown dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Lowe lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ramirez ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Oakland
|003
|000
|100
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2