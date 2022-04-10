Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

DP_Oakland 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Andrus (2), Pache (1). HR_McKinney (1), Segura (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Jefferies W,1-0 5 2 0 0 2 2 Moll H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Acevedo H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Snead H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino 1 1 1 1 0 1

Philadelphia Eflin 4 2 0 0 2 3 Falter L,0-1 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 Brogdon 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Jones 2 2 2 2 1 2

Jefferies pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Jones (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:57. A_33,507 (42,792).