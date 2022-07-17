Skip to main content
Oakland 4, Houston 3

Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 36 3 8 3
Machín 3b 5 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0
Laureano rf-cf 4 1 1 1 Peña ss 4 1 2 2
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Tucker dh 4 1 2 1
Brown 1b-rf 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Pinder lf 4 1 3 1 Díaz lf 4 0 1 0
Bolt cf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0
D.Garcia ph-1b 1 0 0 0 McCormick rf 4 0 0 0
Vogt ph-1b 1 0 1 2 Meyers cf 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Piscotty dh 4 0 0 0 Matijevic ph 1 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0
Allen 2b 0 0 0 0
Oakland 000 003 010 4
Houston 100 020 000 3

E_Machín (1), Peña (13), Odorizzi (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Pinder (12), Gurriel (25). HR_Laureano (9), Tucker (18), Peña (13). SF_Vogt (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Oller 4 1-3 6 3 3 1 3
Moll 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Puk W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson H,18 1 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino S,8-10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Odorizzi 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 5
Stanek BS,1-2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Montero L,3-1 2 2 1 1 0 1
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Odorizzi (Bolt). WP_Stanek, Montero.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:16. A_34,534 (41,168).

