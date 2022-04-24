Skip to main content
Oakland 2, Texas 0

Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 4 0 Totals 27 2 5 2
Semien 2b 3 0 2 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Neuse 3b 3 0 1 0
Garver dh 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 1 0
García rf 4 0 0 0 Brown 1b 2 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Bthancourt ph-1b 2 0 1 0
Heim c 3 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 2
Solak lf 2 0 0 0 A.Allen dh 3 0 0 0
W.Calhoun ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Lopes ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 McKinney lf 2 0 0 0
Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 2 0 0 0
White cf 3 0 0 0 McDonald cf 1 0 0 0
Pache ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 000 0
Oakland 000 200 00x 2

E_Neuse (3). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (4), Bethancourt (2). HR_Piscotty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Richards 2 2 0 0 1 1
Howard L,0-1 2 2 2 2 0 4
Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 3 0
Martin 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
Allard 2 1 0 0 2 2
Oakland
Irvin W,2-1 5 1 0 0 2 4
Jackson H,3 2 0 0 0 0 2
Snead H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jiménez S,3-3 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:56. A_11,083 (46,847).