Oakland 14, Texas 7

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|47
|14
|13
|13
|
|Totals
|45
|7
|9
|7
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Smith 3b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|
|Laureano rf
|6
|2
|1
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garcia ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vogt ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Culberson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kemp lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Huff c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pinder ph-lf
|3
|2
|1
|4
|
|Duggar lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Allen 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|010
|030
|010
|—
|14
|Texas
|200
|100
|002
|—
|7