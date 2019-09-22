Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 2 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 2 3 2
Guzmán 1b 1 0 0 0 Grossman rf 0 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 0 2 2
Calhoun dh 4 0 1 0 Barreto 2b-ss 2 0 0 0
Solak 3b 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 6 1 1 1
Santana 1b-rf 3 1 1 1 Canha cf 4 3 2 1
Odor 2b 4 0 2 0 Profar 2b 0 0 0 0
DeShields cf 4 0 2 0 Laureano rf 2 2 1 1
Heineman lf 3 0 0 0 Brown lf 2 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 1 0 0
Pinder lf-rf 4 2 0 0
Neuse 2b-3b 4 0 3 2
Phegley c 4 1 2 2
Texas 000 002 010 3
Oakland 720 020 01x 12

E_Solak (3), Odor (13). DP_Texas 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 12. 2B_Calhoun (14), Laureano (29), Neuse (3). HR_Andrus (11), Santana (26), Solak (5), Semien (32), Canha (26). SF_Neuse (1).

Texas
Burke L,0-2 2-3 5 7 7 2 0
Farrell 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Hernández 2-3 2 2 2 3 2
Sampson 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Kelley 1 2 2 2 0 1
Palumbo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 1 0 0 1 2
Springs 1 2 1 1 2 2
Oakland
Manaea W,3-0 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 4
Wendelken 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Luzardo 1 0 0 0 1 2
Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 1
Mengden 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Manaea (Santana). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:17. A_29,896 (46,765).