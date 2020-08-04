Oakland 11, Seattle 1

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 11 12 10 Totals 32 1 4 1 Semien ss 5 0 1 0 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 Laureano cf 3 1 2 2 Moore ss 0 0 0 0 Machín 3b 0 1 0 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 Canha lf-cf 3 1 1 2 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 5 1 1 0 Lopes rf-rf 0 0 0 0 Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 0 2 1 Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 Nola c 4 0 0 0 Brown pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 Pinder 2b 4 1 1 2 White 1b 4 0 0 0 Barreto ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Marmolejos lf 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 2 2 2 M.Smith rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 5 1 2 1 Murphy c 3 2 1 0

Oakland 000 080 201 — 11 Seattle 001 000 000 — 1

E_Semien (1). DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 13, Seattle 8. 2B_Piscotty (2), Semien (1), Seager (5), M.Smith (2). HR_Davis (1). SB_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas W,1-1 7 4 1 1 4 9 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2

Seattle Sheffield L,0-2 4 2-3 4 4 4 2 5 Shaw 1-3 5 4 4 2 0 Grotz 2 2 2 2 4 1 Cortes Jr. 2 1 1 1 3 3

HBP_Grotz 2 (Canha,Laureano), Cortes Jr. (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:04.