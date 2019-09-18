https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Oakland-1-Kansas-City-0-14450816.php
Oakland 1, Kansas City 0
|Kansas City
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|36
|1
|5
|1
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cuthbert ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Starling rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Profar ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|00
|—
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|01
|—
|1
E_O'Hearn (4). DP_Kansas City 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Soler (30), Semien (39), Canha (14). SB_Profar (8). S_Viloria (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Duffy
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Barlow
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosario
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hahn L,0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Oakland
|Bailey
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Petit
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Diekman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wendelken W,3-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Greg Gibson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:09. A_16,714 (46,765).
