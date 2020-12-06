OHIO 101, CLEVELAND ST. 46
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|24
|2-4
|3-5
|3-6
|1
|3
|7
|Beaudion
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Gomillion
|8
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Hodge
|27
|1-10
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Oglesby
|18
|1-5
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Woodrich
|20
|2-9
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Hill
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|4
|Majak
|17
|1-5
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|2
|3
|Patton
|16
|3-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|5
|6
|Penn
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Ferreira
|9
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|1
|Terry
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|8
|0-2
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|13-57
|17-21
|8-21
|6
|27
|46
Percentages: FG .228, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Gomillion 1-1, Oglesby 1-3, Woodrich 1-7, Beaudion 0-1, Ferreira 0-1, Patton 0-1, Penn 0-1, Greene 0-2, Hill 0-2, Hodge 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Majak).
Turnovers: 20 (Hodge 3, Johnson 3, Greene 2, Hill 2, Oglesby 2, Patton 2, Penn 2, Ferreira, Gomillion, Majak, Woodrich).
Steals: 7 (Greene 2, Johnson 2, Hodge, Majak, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roderick
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Vander Plas
|26
|3-8
|3-4
|0-7
|4
|2
|10
|Wilson
|19
|7-10
|4-7
|7-14
|2
|1
|18
|McDay
|25
|7-10
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|20
|Preston
|24
|5-6
|2-3
|0-7
|8
|0
|12
|Mil.Brown
|22
|3-5
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|7
|Towns
|18
|2-4
|1-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Sears
|16
|3-6
|3-4
|0-2
|4
|1
|9
|McMurray
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|1
|0
|Miguel
|9
|1-1
|7-8
|1-1
|0
|2
|10
|Granger
|8
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|White
|8
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Mic.Brown
|4
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Foster
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tenerowicz
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-59
|24-37
|14-47
|23
|18
|101
Percentages: FG .593, FT .649.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (McDay 3-5, Miguel 1-1, Mil.Brown 1-3, Towns 1-3, Vander Plas 1-6, Sears 0-1, White 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Vander Plas 2, Miguel, Wilson).
Turnovers: 14 (Sears 6, Preston 2, Granger, McDay, Mil.Brown, Tenerowicz, Towns, Wilson).
Steals: 9 (Vander Plas 3, Mil.Brown 2, McDay, Towns, White, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cleveland St.
|25
|21
|—
|46
|Ohio
|51
|50
|—
|101
.