Nuggets overcome injuries to reach Western Conference semis ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 3:22 a.m.
1 of6 Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green shoots next to Portland Trail Blazers forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, left, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers, left, reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) passes the ball around Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington, right, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With several key injuries, the Denver Nuggets tuned out the skeptics heading into the playoffs.
Third-seeded Denver bested the Portland Trail Blazers in six games to survive the first round and advance to the Western Conference semifinals. They'll play the Phoenix Suns, who eliminated the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in six games.
Written By
ANNE M. PETERSON