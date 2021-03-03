Northwestern scores last six points, beats Maryland 60-55 March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 11:43 p.m.
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, center, battles for a rebound against Maryland forward Donta Scott, left, forward Jairus Hamilton, right, and guard Aaron Wiggins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP
Northwestern center Ryan Young, center, battles for a rebound against Maryland guard Hakim Hart, left, and forward Galin Smith during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins, left, shoots over Northwestern guard Boo Buie during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Northwestern won 60-55. Nam Y. Huh/AP
Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, left, looks to pass the ball as Maryland guard Hakim Hart, center, and guard Darryl Morsell defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins, left, looks to pass as Northwestern guard Chase Audige guards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP
Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, left, and forward Pete Nance during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins, left, celebrates with guard Darryl Morsell after making a three-point basket against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Northwestern won 60-55. Nam Y. Huh/AP
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, center, celebrates with center Ryan Young and guard Ty Berry after Northwestern defeated Maryland 60-55 in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP
Northwestern guard Chase Audige, right, shoots over Maryland guard Darryl Morsell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Northwestern won 60-55. Nam Y. Huh/AP
Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, right, shoots against Maryland guard Darryl Morsell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Northwestern won 60-55. Nam Y. Huh/AP
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 15 points and Chase Audige added 14, and Northwestern scored the last six points of the game to beat Maryland 60-55 on Wednesday night, ending the Terrapins' five-game win streak.
Northwestern (8-14, 5-13 Big Ten) has won two straight since halting a 13-game losing streak. The Wildcats also snapped a five-game skid against the Terrapins and beat them for the first time at home.