Northwestern moves Wisconsin game from Wrigley to Ryan Field

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern's game against Wisconsin scheduled for Nov. 7 at Wrigley Field in Chicago is being moved to Ryan Field because of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwestern announced the decision Wednesday after consulting with the Chicago Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference. Athletic director Jim Phillips cited the possibility of a limited crowd at the famed ballpark even if fans were allowed.

He called it “a disappointing conclusion to reach” and said the Wildcats hope to play there again "with a packed house.”

In 2010, Northwestern played Illinois in the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938. The Wildcats have since played baseball and lacrosse games there.

“We look forward to welcoming the Wildcats back to the Friendly Confines to play in front of a capacity crowd of Northwestern fans as soon as possible," Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said.

