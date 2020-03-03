Northwest Catholic defeats Foran in states
Foran lost to Northwest Catholic, 48-21, in a Class MM first round state tournament game on Monday.
Coach Bob Asmussen’s 28th-seeded Lions finished the year at 6-15.
No. 5 Northwest Catholic improved to 17-4.
Lauren Heenan made two 3-pointers and finished with 8 points.
NW CATHOLIC 48, FORAN 21
Foran
Heenan 2-2-2-8 D’Aviginon 0-0-0-0 Sanwald 0-0-0-0 Tunucci 1-0-1-2 Stroffolino 0-0-0-0 McTigue 0-0-0-0 Musante 1-0-0-2 Loewenberg 1-0-0-2 Wisniewski 0-0-0-0 Fallon 0-0-0-0 Rodrigues 2-0-0-4 Collins 0-0-0-0 Malesky 0-0-0-0 Tavitian 0-3-3-3
Totals: 7-5-7-21
Northwest Catholic
Carucci 4-0-7-9 Staunton 4-0-0-8 Rutenberg 1-0-1-2 Lebrun 4-1-3-9 Murphy 6-0-0-14 Borowiec 0-2-4-2 Van Hassel 0-2-2-2 Popella 1-0-0-2
Totals: 20-5-17-48
3-point Made: NWC: Carucci, Murphy 2 Foran: Heenan 2
Score by Quarters
NWC 24-10-10-4-48
Foran 7-5-0-9-21