Northwest Catholic defeats Foran in states

Foran lost to Northwest Catholic, 48-21, in a Class MM first round state tournament game on Monday.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s 28th-seeded Lions finished the year at 6-15.

No. 5 Northwest Catholic improved to 17-4.

Lauren Heenan made two 3-pointers and finished with 8 points.

NW CATHOLIC 48, FORAN 21

Foran

Heenan 2-2-2-8 D’Aviginon 0-0-0-0 Sanwald 0-0-0-0 Tunucci 1-0-1-2 Stroffolino 0-0-0-0 McTigue 0-0-0-0 Musante 1-0-0-2 Loewenberg 1-0-0-2 Wisniewski 0-0-0-0 Fallon 0-0-0-0 Rodrigues 2-0-0-4 Collins 0-0-0-0 Malesky 0-0-0-0 Tavitian 0-3-3-3

Totals: 7-5-7-21

Northwest Catholic

Carucci 4-0-7-9 Staunton 4-0-0-8 Rutenberg 1-0-1-2 Lebrun 4-1-3-9 Murphy 6-0-0-14 Borowiec 0-2-4-2 Van Hassel 0-2-2-2 Popella 1-0-0-2

Totals: 20-5-17-48

3-point Made: NWC: Carucci, Murphy 2 Foran: Heenan 2

Score by Quarters

NWC 24-10-10-4-48

Foran 7-5-0-9-21