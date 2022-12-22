North Texas 78, UTSA 54

Ousmane 15-19 7-9 37, Eady 2-4 0-0 4, Huntsberry 1-5 0-1 2, Perry 4-10 2-2 13, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Martinez 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Stone 3-5 0-0 7, Moore 1-1 2-2 5, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 11-14 78.
