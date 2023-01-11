North Texas 67, Louisiana Tech 65

Allen 1-1 0-0 2, I.Crawford 6-13 13-15 25, J.Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, C.Williams 4-14 8-9 17, Willis 5-6 0-0 13, Hunter 2-5 0-0 4, Bullock 0-0 1-2 1, Mangum 0-1 0-0 0, T.Williams 0-1 3-3 3. Totals 18-42 25-29 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason