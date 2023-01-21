North Texas 63, UAB 52

Ousmane 6-11 1-1 13, Eady 3-4 0-0 7, Huntsberry 6-14 4-6 19, Perry 3-7 2-2 10, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Martinez 2-3 0-0 5, Sissoko 1-2 0-0 2, Stone 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 7-9 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason