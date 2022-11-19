North Texas 61, Fresno St. 52

I.Moore 4-5 4-6 13, Baker 5-13 1-4 12, Campbell 4-8 3-4 12, Hill 2-7 1-1 5, Holland 1-3 0-0 3, Colimerio 2-3 0-0 4, Andre 0-1 1-2 1, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 1-4 0-0 2, Isitua 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 10-17 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason