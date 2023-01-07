North Texas 56, Middle Tennessee 51

Ousmane 3-5 0-0 6, Eady 0-0 0-0 0, Huntsberry 3-14 1-1 8, Perry 2-5 5-5 11, Scott 5-6 0-1 10, Jones 4-7 5-6 13, Martinez 1-4 2-2 5, Stone 1-1 0-0 3, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 13-15 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason