North Shore beats top 20 team, stays atop Texas 6A rankings

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 13, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (10-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 63-14 1

2 Duncanville (6-1) Idle 2

3 Austin Westlake (8-0) Idle 3

4 Allen (7-0) W: Prosper, 41-31 4

5 Lake Travis (6-0) Idle 5

6 Katy Tompkins (8-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 52-0 7

7 Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) W: Cy-Fair, 41-29 8

8 Cedar Hill (6-1) W: Mansfield, 52-7 9

9 Katy (7-1) Idle 10

10 Cy-Fair (9-1) L: Cypress Bridgeland, 41-29 6

11 DeSoto (6-1) Idle 11

12 Lewisville Marcus (8-0) W: Lewisville, 58-38 13

13 Denton Guyer (7-2) W: Little Elm, 65-21 14

14 Arlington Martin (8-1) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 60-6 15

15 Spring (6-0) Idle 16

16 Pearland Dawson (9-0) Idle 17

17 Spring Westfield (5-1) Idle 18

18 Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 58-17 19

19 Southlake Carroll (6-1) W: Keller Timber Creek, 45-16 20

20 Humble Atascocita (4-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 63-14 12

21 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) Idle 21

22 Converse Judson (6-1) W: SA Wagner, 63-34 22

23 Tomball Memorial (9-0) W: Klein Oak, 48-20 24

24 Euless Trinity (6-1) W: Haltom, 56-10 25

25 Round Rock (6-2) Idle NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (8-0) W: Frisco Independence, 52-21 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (7-0) W: West Mesquite, 49-13 2

3 Lancaster (7-0) W: Grapevine, 61-21 3

4 Cedar Park (7-0) W: Pflugerville, 67-14 4

5 Manvel (5-1) Idle 5

6 Lubbock Coronado (9-0) W: Lubbock Monterey, 40-14 6

7 CC Veterans Memorial (8-0) W: Victoria West, 57-26 7

8 Longview (6-2) W: McKinney North, 55-10 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (6-2) Idle 9

10 Colleyville Heritage (5-0) W: Burleson Centennial, 34-6 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank

1 Ennis (7-0) Idle 1

2 Aledo (4-1) W: Cleburne, 52-20 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) W: Houston Sterling, 69-14 3

4 Huntsville (7-0) W: Montgomery, 23-15 4

5 Texarkana Texas (8-0) W: Nacogdoches, 21-17 5

6 Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: WF Rider, 25-24 8

7 Liberty Hill (7-0) W: Austin Northeast, forfeit 7

8 Lucas Lovejoy (8-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 59-27 9

9 WF Rider (7-1) L: Lubbock Cooper, 25-24 6

10 Frisco (6-1) Idle 10