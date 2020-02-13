North Haven defeats Foran

Foran High’s boys’ basketball team lost to North Haven, 59-49, on Thursday.

John Shannon scored 26 points, with five 3-pointers, for coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions.

NORTH HAVEN 59, FORAN 49

North Haven

Charney 2 4-7 9 Cristofor 5 2-2 12 Watson 4 1-2 9 Vitale 2 0-0 4 White 7 0-0 14 Armfield 3 4-6 9

Totals: 23 11-17-59

Foran

John Shannon 8 5-7 26 Jason Giambra 3 6-6 13 Anthony Davis 1 1-3 3 Charlie Diamantis 2 0-0 5 Tyler Griffin 1 0-0 2

Totals: 15 12-16 49

North Haven 17 10 12 20 - 59

Foran 11 7 10 21 - 49

3-pointers: NH- Charney, Armfield; F- Shannon 5, Giambra, Diamantis