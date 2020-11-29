North Carolina 95, High Point 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tshitenge
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bailey
|21
|6-12
|3-5
|4-9
|0
|0
|15
|Holesinska
|25
|5-10
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|12
|Kelly
|23
|2-8
|0-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|4
|Todd-Williams
|21
|3-6
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|7
|Murray
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Tucker
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Watts
|28
|9-15
|1-1
|2-12
|6
|1
|21
|Young
|12
|0-1
|4-4
|3-4
|1
|5
|4
|Poole
|21
|6-10
|3-4
|6-6
|1
|1
|15
|Ustby
|27
|5-11
|5-5
|4-11
|1
|2
|15
|Zelaya
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-79
|17-22
|21-56
|16
|19
|95
Percentages: FG 46.835, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Holesinska 2-5, Watts 2-6, Kelly 0-2, Ustby 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Todd-Williams 1, Watts 1, Poole 1, Ustby 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Bailey 2, Holesinska 2, Young 2, Tshitenge 1, Watts 1, Ustby 1)
Steals: 11 (Watts 5, Young 2, Ustby 2, Bailey 1, Kelly 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HIGH POINT (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Deoul
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Curran
|27
|9-20
|5-6
|0-8
|1
|4
|28
|Jordan Edwards
|25
|2-9
|5-7
|0-1
|7
|3
|10
|Jenson Edwards
|34
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|2
|9
|McMichel
|29
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Bull
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|5
|Johnson
|9
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Meadows
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Scheier
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wright
|10
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Pifher
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons
|5
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Wyatt
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|15-19
|6-29
|14
|21
|70
Percentages: FG 35.593, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Curran 5-14, Edwards 3-4, Deoul 1-2, Edwards 1-7, Bull 1-2, Wright 1-3, Wyatt 1-3, McMichel 0-1, Johnson 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Curran 1, Edwards 1, McMichel 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Curran 5, Edwards 2, McMichel 2, Meadows 2, Wright 2, Edwards 1, Bull 1, Johnson 1, Simmons 1)
Steals: 2 (Deoul 1, Edwards 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|High Point
|32
|11
|14
|13
|—
|70
|North Carolina
|14
|24
|24
|33
|—
|95
A_0
Officials_Krystle Apellaniz, Daryl Humphrey, Billy Smith