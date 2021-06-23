'No zero risk': UK decision to increase Wembley fans debated PAN PYLAS and JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 11:27 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — The British government faced accusations of mixed messaging Wednesday that could threaten its plan to fully lift lockdown restrictions in England next month after it decided to allow more than 60,000 people inside Wembley Stadium for the latter stages of soccer's European Championship.
Following a request from UEFA, European soccer's governing body, to allow more fans inside the London stadium for the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11, Britain agreed to increase capacity at the 90,000-seat stadium to 75%. That will make the three matches the largest gatherings at a sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic took root in the country in March 2020.
