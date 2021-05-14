'No secrets' and no certainty in one-of-a-kind NHL playoffs STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 5:48 p.m.
There will be no mysteries when Tampa Bay and Florida meet in the first round of the playoffs after facing off eight times this season and twice in the past week. Same deal for Montreal and Toronto, who have played 10 times since mid-January.
“I don’t want to say it takes kind of some of the fun out it, but it does because you know a lot more what to expect,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.